O is for:

Open

Overwhelm

Orbit

Origin

Offering

Outgrow

Owe

Opposite

Ordinary

Omen



This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about something you’ve outgrown.

A role.

A belief.

A version of yourself.

What no longer fits?

What are you making space for?

Outgrowing isn’t failure. It’s evolution.

That theme sits right at the heart of Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.

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