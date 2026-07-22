LETTER O
We’ve arrived at the letter O.
O is for:
Open
Overwhelm
Orbit
Origin
Offering
Outgrow
Owe
Opposite
Ordinary
Omen
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This week’s Gateless prompt:
Write about something you’ve outgrown.
A role.
A belief.
A version of yourself.
What no longer fits?
What are you making space for?
Outgrowing isn’t failure. It’s evolution.
That theme sits right at the heart of Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.
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Heathering the storm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.