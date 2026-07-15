LETTER N
We’ve arrived at the letter N.
N is for:
No
Need
Numb
Narrow
Now
Name
Nervous
Nurture
Noise
Next
Heathering the storm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This week’s Gateless prompt:
Write about a moment you said no.
Or wished you had.
What did it cost you?
What did it give you?
Boundaries often arrive later than we expect.
That shift — from pleasing to choosing — is part of the midlife story in Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.
QUICKIES: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife — from Oprah-approved menopause expert Dr. Heather Bartos. Witty, bold, shame-free wisdom on sex and intimacy after 40, in bite-sized hits you can actually fit into a busy day. 4.8 stars and counting. Grab your copy → Quickies
Heathering the storm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nietzsche and the Brothers Grimm are not so different. Here's the reason: The Grimm Fairy tales are nothing like the Disney versions and share a philosophical stance with the philosopher. You only have to read the originals to see that the stories are not meant to scare children but to alert them to the dangers that could present themselves.
Think about another author: Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things are--and tell me what you think.