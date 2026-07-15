N is for:

No

Need

Numb

Narrow

Now

Name

Nervous

Nurture

Noise

Next

This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about a moment you said no.

Or wished you had.

What did it cost you?

What did it give you?

Boundaries often arrive later than we expect.

That shift — from pleasing to choosing — is part of the midlife story in Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.



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