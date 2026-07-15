Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
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Nietzsche and the Brothers Grimm are not so different. Here's the reason: The Grimm Fairy tales are nothing like the Disney versions and share a philosophical stance with the philosopher. You only have to read the originals to see that the stories are not meant to scare children but to alert them to the dangers that could present themselves.

Think about another author: Maurice Sendak's Where the Wild Things are--and tell me what you think.

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