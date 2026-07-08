LETTER M
We’ve arrived at the letter M.
M is for:
Mother
Memory
Mess
Meaning
Movement
Mask
Mirror
Middle
Mourning
Magic
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This week’s Gateless prompt:
Write about a memory that still lives in your body.
Not just what happened —
what stayed.
Where do you feel it now?
Memory and the body are deeply intertwined — especially in midlife.
You’ll see that explored in Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.
QUICKIES: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife — from Oprah-approved menopause expert Dr. Heather Bartos. Witty, bold, shame-free wisdom on sex and intimacy after 40, in bite-sized hits you can actually fit into a busy day. 4.8 stars and counting.
Heathering the storm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.