M is for:

Mother

Memory

Mess

Meaning

Movement

Mask

Mirror

Middle

Mourning

Magic







This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about a memory that still lives in your body.

Not just what happened —

what stayed.

Where do you feel it now?

Memory and the body are deeply intertwined — especially in midlife.

You’ll see that explored in Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.

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QUICKIES: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife — from Oprah-approved menopause expert Dr. Heather Bartos. Witty, bold, shame-free wisdom on sex and intimacy after 40, in bite-sized hits you can actually fit into a busy day. 4.8 stars and counting.

GRAB YOUR COPY → Quickies