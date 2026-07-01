L is for:

Loss

Longing

Light

Limit

Letting go

Laughter

Loop

Language

Loneliness

Leap





This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about something you had to let go of.

Not just what you lost —

what shifted because of it.

What opened?

What closed?

Midlife is full of quiet letting-go moments.

Some painful. Some necessary.

That thread runs deeply through Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.

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QUICKIES: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife — from Oprah-approved menopause expert Dr. Heather Bartos. Witty, bold, shame-free wisdom on sex and intimacy after 40, in bite-sized hits you can actually fit into a busy day. 4.8 stars and counting.

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