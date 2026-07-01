Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
Jul 1

Let the Rom-Coms Roll

I turn to the Rom-Com for answers. Don’t be quick to discount: Wisdom comes where you look.

I have watched Hitch more times than I can count. I’m obsessed with this movie and many others—Four Weddings and a Funeral, for another (You don’t want to know how many times I have watched and wept over that one.)

Here’s how the best ones work: Hitch, the first example: Two cynics meet, neither believes love works, one or both have been hurt or screwed by believing that the open heart is a good thing. So one, or in this case both, have closed off that option: closed heart, closed heart.

Open heart, open heart lying behind the little box we carry in our chests. Who’s got the key to the box?

I think, LOVE? Doesn’t exist. I’ve got the key to my box. I can shoot hoops (double entendre: look it up) while I wait, but I can look and look I do.

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