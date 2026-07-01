LETTER L
We’ve arrived at the letter L.
L is for:
Loss
Longing
Light
Limit
Letting go
Laughter
Loop
Language
Loneliness
Leap
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This week’s Gateless prompt:
Write about something you had to let go of.
Not just what you lost —
what shifted because of it.
What opened?
What closed?
Midlife is full of quiet letting-go moments.
Some painful. Some necessary.
That thread runs deeply through Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.
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Heathering the storm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Let the Rom-Coms Roll
I turn to the Rom-Com for answers. Don’t be quick to discount: Wisdom comes where you look.
I have watched Hitch more times than I can count. I’m obsessed with this movie and many others—Four Weddings and a Funeral, for another (You don’t want to know how many times I have watched and wept over that one.)
Here’s how the best ones work: Hitch, the first example: Two cynics meet, neither believes love works, one or both have been hurt or screwed by believing that the open heart is a good thing. So one, or in this case both, have closed off that option: closed heart, closed heart.
Open heart, open heart lying behind the little box we carry in our chests. Who’s got the key to the box?
I think, LOVE? Doesn’t exist. I’ve got the key to my box. I can shoot hoops (double entendre: look it up) while I wait, but I can look and look I do.