K is for:

Keep

Knowing

Kindness

Knot

Knock

Kinetic

Kaleidoscope

Key

Keen

Kin

This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about something you knew before you had proof.

A quiet knowing.

A body-level truth.

Did you trust it?

Or did you talk yourself out of it?

There’s a moment in midlife where instinct gets louder than logic.

That tension lives inside Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.

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QUICKIES: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife — from Oprah-approved menopause expert Dr. Heather Bartos. Witty, bold, shame-free wisdom on sex and intimacy after 40, in bite-sized hits you can actually fit into a busy day. 4.8 stars and counting.

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