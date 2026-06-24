LETTER K
We’ve arrived at the letter K.
K is for:
Keep
Knowing
Kindness
Knot
Knock
Kinetic
Kaleidoscope
Key
Keen
Kin
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This week’s Gateless prompt:
Write about something you knew before you had proof.
A quiet knowing.
A body-level truth.
Did you trust it?
Or did you talk yourself out of it?
There’s a moment in midlife where instinct gets louder than logic.
That tension lives inside Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.
QUICKIES: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife — from Oprah-approved menopause expert Dr. Heather Bartos. Witty, bold, shame-free wisdom on sex and intimacy after 40, in bite-sized hits you can actually fit into a busy day. 4.8 stars and counting.
Heathering the storm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Kin. A beautiful word.