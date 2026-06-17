And before anyone asks...

Yes, we accidentally switched H and I.

No, nobody noticed.

Which either says something wonderful about this community or something concerning about our collective attention spans in midlife.

Honestly, I’m choosing wonderful.

So here we are.

J is for:

Journey

Joy

Jealousy

Jolt

Judgment

Justice

Jump

Juggle

Junction

Jewel

This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about a moment that jolted you.

Something small or sudden that shifted your direction.

Where were you?

What changed after?

Not every turning point arrives with fireworks and a dramatic soundtrack.

Some arrive quietly.

The way so many changes do in midlife.

And if you’re wondering whether I noticed the H/I mix-up immediately after publishing...

The answer is yes.

The answer is also that I couldn’t remember where I left my coffee.



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