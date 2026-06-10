LETTER H — Heathering the Storm
We’ve arrived at the letter H.
H is for:
Home
Hunger
Holding
Hope
Hesitation
Healing
Heat
Hollow
Hands
Horizon
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This week’s Gateless prompt:
Write about home.
Not the address — the feeling.
A place you returned to.
A place you left.
Or a place you’re still searching for.
Where did your body feel at ease?
Where did it feel like it had to brace?
Write for 10–15 minutes.
No editing. No fixing. Just follow what rises.
If you’ve been circling questions about where you belong — in your body, your life, your next chapter — you might also find something in Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.
Sometimes the real homecoming is internal.
Heathering the storm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I remember the day I came home from work and both my children were standing shamefaced in front of the marble coffee table, shattered. I remember their faces that way. The tabletop was simply and cleanly broken in half like my heart now. Ben had told Sarah that they should clean before I came home from work. They had tried to lift this heavy piece of marble that lay on two steel sawhorse stands. The marble was a treasured piece because it came from the top of my grandmother’s high boy and my mother had saved it after my grandmother died. My mother had given it to me and both children knew how much I treasured it. There it lay. There they stood. Ben explained. I took them both in my arms and thanked them for trying to help me. And there Ben stands now: the man/child I lost who tried so hard. There he stands. And here I sit in the break, in the shatter that remains of me.