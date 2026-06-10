H is for:

Home

Hunger

Holding

Hope

Hesitation

Healing

Heat

Hollow

Hands

Horizon

This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about home.

Not the address — the feeling.

A place you returned to.

A place you left.

Or a place you’re still searching for.

Where did your body feel at ease?

Where did it feel like it had to brace?

Write for 10–15 minutes.

No editing. No fixing. Just follow what rises.

If you’ve been circling questions about where you belong — in your body, your life, your next chapter — you might also find something in Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause.

Sometimes the real homecoming is internal.