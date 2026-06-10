Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

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<Mary L. Tabor>'s avatar
<Mary L. Tabor>
Jun 10

I remember the day I came home from work and both my children were standing shamefaced in front of the marble coffee table, shattered. I remember their faces that way. The tabletop was simply and cleanly broken in half like my heart now. Ben had told Sarah that they should clean before I came home from work. They had tried to lift this heavy piece of marble that lay on two steel sawhorse stands. The marble was a treasured piece because it came from the top of my grandmother’s high boy and my mother had saved it after my grandmother died. My mother had given it to me and both children knew how much I treasured it. There it lay. There they stood. Ben explained. I took them both in my arms and thanked them for trying to help me. And there Ben stands now: the man/child I lost who tried so hard. There he stands. And here I sit in the break, in the shatter that remains of me.

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