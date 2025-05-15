You know the drill.

You walk into a room with purpose. Swagger. A goal.

And then—poof.

What were you doing? Why are you holding your car keys? Is this even your house?

For years, they told us it was menopause. Hormones. Brain fog.

But I’ve come to a new conclusion:

It’s aliens.

That’s right. Aliens are zapping our memory.

And frankly, it makes more sense than blaming it all on perimenopause.

Why would aliens target midlife women?

Let’s think about this logically.

(Which midlife women are quite good at, thank you very much.)

If you were a hyper-intelligent species from another galaxy and you needed intel on how this Earth-place works…

Would you ask a guy who can’t find the ketchup in the fridge even though it’s right there?

Or would you ask a midlife woman who:

Knows every family member’s blood type and shoe size

Can locate a lost retainer with just her intuition

Remembers which drawer the warranty paperwork is in from 2014

Manages three calendars, three emotions, and three hormone levels before breakfast?

Exactly.

We are the apex life form.

Aliens know.

They’ve scanned our species and discovered that midlife women are the ones keeping this whole planet from imploding.

We're multitasking interdimensional legends.

We’re the only demographic that can:

Host a dinner party

Negotiate a raise

Unclog a toilet

And explain the plot of Bridgerton… all at the same time.

Honestly, we’re probably the only reason Earth hasn’t been colonized yet.

The aliens tried, but we asked them to take off their shoes at the door and then made them a to-do list.

But what about the memory loss?

Yes, it’s true—we do forget why we walked into the laundry room sometimes.

But hear me out: maybe that’s part of the alien experiment.

Maybe they’re observing how a brilliant, emotionally intelligent woman recalibrates when her brain buffer goes blank.

Maybe they’re testing how long it takes before we:

1. Say “Ugh, I hate this.”

2. Get distracted by laundry.

3. End up making a snack.

(Results: 6.4 seconds. Average across all North American subjects.)

Should I quit my day job?

As a menopause specialist, I’m supposed to tell you it’s “estrogen decline”.

Neurochemical fluctuations. Blah blah hippocampus.

But honestly? If we’ve been getting probed, tagged, and mentally zapped by aliens this whole time, I might need to shift careers from gynecology to galactic diplomacy.

Or at the very least, start wearing more metallics.

Midlife Women: Universal Royalty

So here’s the new theory:

Midlife women are not forgetful.

We are interstellar targets of interest.

We are not scattered.

We are multidimensional.

And if the rest of the universe is finally catching on to what we’ve always known—that we are the glue, the wisdom, the power center—then I say:

Memory zap me, Zorblatt. Just don’t mess with my skincare routine.

PS: If this made you feel seen (by aliens or otherwise), you’re in the right place.

Keep your tin foil hat stylish, and never doubt the power of a woman in midlife.

And if you want more wit, wisdom, and WTF moments about this incredible phase of life, pre-snag a copy of Quickies: One Hundred Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife. Also up,

’s fantastic memoir

, a stellar autobiography of life, family and illness. I’ve seen an advance copy—and it’s out of this world amazing.

(see what I did there?)

Or just beam back here next week.

We’re not just having a moment.

We’re ruling the galaxy.