I need to establish something before the Department of Hollywood Corrections comes for me: Thelma & Louise does not need rescuing from Callie Khouri.

Khouri already did the radical thing. She got tired of watching women function as wives, girlfriends, victims and decorative furniture in stories about men, so she wrote two ordinary women into the center of their own story and gave them the open road. And it worked. The friendship works. The anger works. The ridiculous joy works. Thelma’s transformation REALLY works. Even most of the men work because they tell us something about the women instead of requiring the women to exist solely for them.

So I’m not fixing Callie Khouri. I’m fixing one thing the movie ultimately asks us to accept: after these women finally take control of their own lives, why is the only way they get to keep that freedom by driving off a fucking cliff?

No.

The women live. The Thunderbird lives. There will still be crimes. There will still be consequences. And there will definitely still be an extremely hot cowboy who should not under any circumstances be trusted with the cash.

But this time, Louise gets an arc too.

THE RE-CASTING

First, I want Thelma and Louise closer to Khouri’s original idea: contemporaries. Old friends who came from roughly the same place and somehow ended up living completely different lives.

Zoey Deutch is Thelma.

She can be funny, sheltered, impulsive and slightly overwhelmed by her own existence without making Thelma stupid. That matters. Thelma isn’t dumb. She has just spent years being told that Darryl knows how the world works and she does not. Then suddenly she discovers she is actually quite good at things.

Unfortunately, the first thing she turns out to be good at is armed robbery. We’ll get there.

Danielle Deadwyler is Louise.

This is the one I really love. Danielle gives Louise gravity without turning her into somebody’s wise auntie. She can be warm and funny, but there can also be something tightly controlled underneath her.

And in our version, Louise used to be a 911 dispatcher.

Not CIA. Not FBI. Not secretly Jason Bourne. Because then the movie lasts eleven minutes. She gets rid of the car, switches phones, produces four passports and everyone is in Belize by Tuesday. No. Louise knows just enough about the system to believe she knows exactly how badly it can fail.

Years ago, she worked dispatch in Texas. She spent night after night hearing women call when somebody was hurting them, then hearing the questions that came afterward. What were you wearing? How much had you had to drink? Why did you go with him? Why didn’t you leave?

Then one day Louise was the woman making the call. It went badly.

She left Texas, left dispatch and never really stopped believing the lesson she learned there: Do not trust the system to save you.

That belief is going to save Thelma in the parking lot. And then nearly destroy them both.

Simu Liu is Darryl.

I initially considered Nicholas Hoult because obviously he could play a beautiful, self-absorbed idiot with almost frightening precision.

Then I remembered The Great.

Nicholas has served. Release him.

Simu is more fun because Darryl needs to possess the extraordinary confidence of a man who has never once wondered whether his wife has an interior life. He isn’t a monster. That would make Thelma’s situation too easy. He’s the guy who thinks he’s delightful.

He tells people Thelma is “spoiled.” He thinks making more money means he gets more votes. He probably bought her some household appliance for Christmas and remains confused about why she wasn’t properly grateful. Simu could make him funny and almost endearingly annoying, which makes Darryl much more recognizable and therefore much worse.

Dev Patel is Jimmy

Louise deserves a genuinely decent boyfriend. Jimmy loves her. He knows something in Louise is locked away, and he probably also knows that pushing on that door only makes her lock it harder.

But he does not save her. He can love her without being the solution to her.

Imagine Dev Patel arriving with a ring while Louise is halfway through what has become an interstate crime spree. Awful timing. Excellent cinema.

Jacob Elordi is J.D.

Yes.

Brad Pitt arriving in the original movie in that cowboy hat caused some sort of atmospheric disturbance in 1991, so the replacement has an unfair assignment. Jacob can handle it.

J.D. needs to look dangerous enough that Louise immediately thinks absolutely not, while appearing sweet enough that Thelma thinks Louise has once again tragically misunderstood the world. Also, Jacob Elordi standing next to Zoey Deutch is going to look like Thelma has brought home a very handsome utility pole.

Perfect.

He charms her. He sleeps with her. He teaches her how he robs stores. Then he steals their money, because apparently Thelma cannot be permitted one excellent sexual experience without a felony attached to it.

Jesse Plemons is Harlan.

Harlan should not look like a cartoon villain. He should look ordinary enough that Thelma has no reason to think she is in danger until suddenly she is. Jesse is terrifyingly good at that exact shift from normal to: Oh. This just changed.

And finally, George Clooney is Hal.

Not because I spent hours casting Hal, but because George apparently auditioned for J.D. five times and Brad Pitt got the role.

George, I have wonderful news. You finally made it into Thelma & Louise. You are simply thirty-five years late and playing the cop.

Life comes at you fast.

The parking lot still happens.

We are not cleaning this movie up. Harlan still assaults Thelma. Louise still finds them. She still pulls the gun. Harlan backs off. The immediate physical threat is over.

Then he says the ugly little thing.

Louise shoots him.

And that distinction matters. Thelma was assaulted. Louise saved her. Louise also shot Harlan after she had already stopped him. All of those things are true. Put that on the Department of Hollywood Corrections stationery because apparently nuance is now company policy.

But here is our first big change: Thelma wants to call the police.

Of course she does. It is 2026. There are cameras outside the bar. There are people who saw Harlan with her. There may be DNA evidence. She has injuries. She knows what happened.

“Louise, we have to call the police.”

“No.”

“They’ll see what he did.”

“No.”

“There were people everywhere.”

Louise is already moving toward the Thunderbird. “Thelma. Get in the car.”

And for the first time, Thelma does not simply follow.

“This isn’t Texas.”

Louise stops.

That’s all we need. Louise is no longer The Competent One Who Is Always Right. She is frightened, responding to something that happened years ago, and completely convinced that running is the only safe thing to do. And she makes the wrong choice.

And now the road means something different.

Thelma starts the movie thinking Louise knows everything. Louise drives. Louise has the money. Louise makes the plans. Louise tells her what to do. But as they keep moving, something reverses.

Thelma becomes more confident while Louise becomes more frightened. Suddenly the woman everybody thought needed rescuing is the one who can see what Louise cannot: running is not working.

Meanwhile, Thelma still gets her glorious transformation. J.D. steals their money and she uses his convenience-store tutorial five minutes later like she just completed an unusually practical continuing-education course.

Louise watches the security footage.

“You robbed a store.”

“I know.”

“With my gun.”

“I know.”

“You smiled.”

Thelma looks genuinely confused. “I was being polite.”

“Thelma.”

“What? He was very nice.”

Keep all of it, because Thelma discovers something incredibly important on this trip: she is competent. The trouble is that nobody ever gave her anything useful to be competent at.

Also, we need to discuss Texas.

Louise refuses to drive through Texas.

Emotionally, now we understand why.

Geographically?

Ma’am.

I LIVE HERE. ALL OF MY EXES LITERALLY LIVE IN TEXAS AND I HAVE NEVER ACCIDENTALLY RUN INTO A SINGLE DAMN ONE.

Texas is not a neighborhood. El Paso is closer to San Diego than Houston. You could place entire countries inside Texas and still have enough room left for approximately fourteen million pickup trucks and a Buc-ee’s visible from space.

Louise acts like she is going to pull into a gas station and find the one person on Earth she never wants to see standing at Pump Four.

Thelma finally looks at the map.

“Louise.”

“No.”

“Texas is enormous.”

“I know.”

“You cannot possibly know everybody in Texas.”

“I know that.”

“Then what exactly are we avoiding?”

Louise looks at her.

“Texas.”

Fine. We’ll go around. But let the record show that this is an emotional routing decision, not a geographical one.

And the handgun?

In Texas?

Please.

The gun is potentially the most normal thing about this entire trip.

Hal is different in our movie too.

This is where George Clooney earns his retroactive J.D. audition.

Hal starts out investigating two women who appear to be leaving an increasingly impressive series of felonies behind them. But he listens. He sees the bar footage. He understands what Harlan was doing to Thelma. He learns Louise used to be a dispatcher. Eventually he discovers what happened to her in Texas.

And most importantly, he does not say, “See? The system works.”

Because sometimes it doesn’t.

Instead, he tells her, “What happened to you was wrong. That doesn’t mean everybody you call will fail you.”

Louise hates this, because if Hal is right, then the rule she built her entire adult life around may no longer be keeping her safe.

Maybe it is trapping her.

And yes, some things stay exactly as they are.

The disgusting truck driver still loses his truck. I have reviewed the evidence and consulted absolutely no one. My ruling stands.

The truck explodes.

Some things are sacred.

And J.D. still steals the money because I considered fixing that too. But no. The lesson is not “never sleep with the hot stranger.”

Absolutely not.

The lesson is: Enjoy the hot stranger. Hide the cash.

Women’s studies complete.

Also, Thelma keeps her shirt on. Apparently Ridley Scott wanted a scene in which Thelma took off her top. Geena was uncomfortable, talked to Susan Sarandon, and the two women could not identify any actual character reason she needed to be topless. So Susan reportedly went back and said no.

I love this story because it is basically the entire history of Hollywood condensed into one anecdote.

Callie Khouri: I wrote this movie because I am tired of women existing as decoration.

Hollywood: Wonderful. Groundbreaking. Very important. Can Thelma take her shirt off?

No.

Susan Sarandon has spoken. Moving on.

And THAT is what we fix at the canyon.

The original ending is magnificent. I am not arguing with the filmmaking. The women clasp hands. The car accelerates. They choose freedom. The Thunderbird flies.

Iconic.

But I still refuse to accept that these women have finally discovered themselves only to discover there is apparently no world available for the women they became.

So they reach the canyon. The police surround them. Hal is trying desperately to keep everybody calm.

Thelma looks at Louise.

“Let’s keep going.”

That stays.

Louise looks at her. They hold hands. They hit the gas.

The Thunderbird starts toward the edge.

And Louise sees Hal.

Not the entire police force.

Hal.

The one person who listened.

She hits the brakes.

Thelma stares at her. “What the fuck?”

Louise is shaking. “I changed my mind.”

“You changed your mind NOW?”

“Yes.”

Thelma looks behind them at approximately every armed police officer in the American Southwest. “So what do we do?”

Louise looks at Hal.

And this is the hardest thing she has done in the entire movie.

“We trust somebody.”

THAT is our ending.

Not surrender. Not defeat.

Trust.

Because consequences are not annihilation.

Louise still has to answer for shooting Harlan after Thelma was safe. Thelma still has to answer for the robbery. There will be attorneys. So many freakin’ attorneys. The truck incident may require its own binder.

But consequences are not annihilation. Thelma does not go back to Darryl because she gets arrested. Louise does not stop being Louise because she accepts responsibility.

Thelma files for divorce. Darryl goes on television to explain what a wonderful husband he was and manages to turn public opinion against himself before the first commercial break. J.D. gets arrested because Jacob Elordi cannot simply roam the Southwest stealing money from postcoital women no matter how ruggedly handsome he is.

And Louise finally tells the truth about Texas.

On her terms.

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And obviously the Thunderbird lives.

Apparently, they had three Thunderbirds available for the original final stunt. One dropped like a rock. One gave them the beautiful flying shot. One stayed safely on the ground.

Helloooooooo, Thunderbird Number Three.

We’ve been waiting for you.

Because if I am unwilling to boil a fictional bunny, I am certainly not driving a vintage turquoise Thunderbird into the Grand Canyon.

I have standards.

Five years later.

That turquoise Thunderbird is moving down a highway with the top down. Thelma is driving. Louise is beside her in sunglasses.

Alive.

Louise glances at the speedometer. “Slow down.”

Thelma looks at her. “You told me to keep going.”

“I know.”

“So?”

“I meant forward.”

“You were not very specific.”

“Thelma.”

“What?”

“Slow the fuck down.”

Thelma eases off the gas.

Louise waits a beat.

“Not that much.”

Thelma grins and floors it. The Thunderbird disappears down the road.

NOW cut to black.

The women live. The Thunderbird lives. And Texas remains plenty fucking large enough to avoid anyone you never want to see again.

THAT is my ending.

Okay, Hollywood. Who’s next?

Apparently we are doing this now.

So tell me: WHAT MOVIE SHOULD I FIX NEXT?

Pretty in Pink? 9½ Weeks? Working Girl? Indecent Proposal? Runaway Bride? Malice?

Or nominate your own beloved cinematic disaster.

And absolutely argue with my casting. Tell me Jacob Elordi is no Brad Pitt. Tell me somebody else should play Louise. Explain why I’m wrong about Simu Liu.

I will consider all arguments.

I will not necessarily respect them.

And speaking of women getting to rewrite the story, my new novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause, comes out October 6.

If you like taking something familiar and asking, Okay, but what if the women got to do this differently?, well... I wrote you an entire book.

And I’m taking it on the road. Tour dates, tickets and opportunities to come argue with me about casting in person are at menopause.live.