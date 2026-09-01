I rewatched Sleeping With the Enemy this weekend while emptying the dishwasher, which is apparently what counts as leisure once you’re a grown woman. And yes, it took me 93 minutes to empty the damn dishwasher. No judging.

I remembered Julia Roberts. I remembered the spectacular beach house. I remembered the canned goods lined up like they were awaiting inspection by the Department of Soup. And I remembered those perfectly folded hand towels

Actually, confession: I still try to arrange my hand towels the way she did, with that little folded-over thing on the towel bar. Mine inevitably end up half on the floor within twenty minutes, which tells me everything I need to know about how long I would have lasted in that marriage.

Face it. Martin would have personally dumped me over the side of the boat by Tuesday.

But what I did not remember was how deeply, aggressively, magnificently 1991 this movie is.

To give it credit, Sleeping With the Enemy gets one enormous thing right. A woman can live in a beautiful house, wear lovely clothes, have plenty of money, be married to a handsome and successful man, and be absolutely fucking miserable and terrified inside her own home. Her life can look enviable from across the street while she is straightening soup cans because she knows there will be consequences if the labels are crooked.

That part still works.

Then Laura escapes.

And I imagine the 1990 Hollywood meeting went something like this:

EXECUTIVE #1: Okay. So this woman has survived years of violence and coercive control. She has secretly learned to swim, faked her own death, jumped into the ocean in the middle of the night, swum away from a homicidal husband, run away from everything she knows, changed her identity and started an entirely new life.

EXECUTIVE #2: Incredible.

EXECUTIVE #1: So, what does she need now?

EXECUTIVE #2: Boyfriend?

EXECUTIVE #1: Perfect.

And everyone went to lunch.

No. Just no.

I have notes. A lot of notes. And because I apparently cannot watch anything without recasting the entire thing in my head, I also have actors. Stop. This is my hobby.

THE RE-CASTING

Cristin Milioti is Laura. She’s exactly right for this because she can be funny without being silly, vulnerable without looking helpless, and she has that wonderful quality of appearing perfectly functional while her internal monologue is clearly saying, What the actual fuck is happening?

Dan Stevens is Martin. This presents certain complications for me personally because Dan Stevens is, in fact, my hall pass. But this is precisely why he works.

Marcello Hernández is Ben.

Urzila Carlson is about to become extremely important.

Helen Mirren is Laura’s mother.

And Jean Smart did not audition. She did not have to. Jean Smart simply appeared on set and began fixing things.

As Jean Smart does.

First, Ben is gay.

This is nonnegotiable.

I’m keeping Theater Guy Ben because I actually like Theater Guy Ben. But Marcello’s Ben does not meet this visibly traumatized woman and think, Potential girlfriend.

He thinks, Something happened to this woman.

And then: Holy shit. She needs a makeover.

Not because Laura needs to become prettier. She is Cristin Milioti. We are fine. She needs to have FUN. So instead of immediately falling in love with her, Marcello takes Laura to drag bingo.

Obviously.

This is her first real night out in her new life. She’s nervous. She’s slightly overdressed. She keeps checking the door without realizing she’s doing it. Marcello notices all of this, but he doesn’t make her explain herself. He gets her a drink and introduces her to a drag queen named Ivana Separation, who takes one look at Laura’s blouse and tells her it is “emotionally withholding.”

And Laura laughs. Really laughs. Maybe for the first time in years.

That actually moves my story.

Marcello doesn’t interrogate her. He doesn’t rescue her. He gives her somewhere to go on Thursday nights. He introduces her to people who don’t require anything from her. He helps her remember that another person’s mood does not have to become her emergency. And, crucially, he does not try to sleep with her.

Which brings me to Jean Smart.

Jean Smart fixes the money.

I see Jean as a retired CPA. Maybe she also has been divorced three times and considers each marriage continuing education. It doesn’t really matter. Marcello brings Laura over for coffee, and Jean takes one look at her and asks, “Sister, do you have your own money?”

Laura gives her that little blank look women sometimes give right before saying something that is going to horrify every other woman in the room.

“Well, Martin handled…”

Jean quietly puts down her coffee.

“Give me your phone.”

And NOW I get my montage.

Cue “Bills, Bills, Bills” by Destiny’s Child.

Jean is freezing Laura’s credit, opening a High Yield Savings account, changing passwords, removing authorized users, checking beneficiaries, shutting down location sharing and changing every recovery email Martin has ever touched.

Marcello is dancing around the kitchen with a mocktail to Cats: The Jellicle Ball because of course he is.

Jean Smart has reading glasses halfway down her nose and the expression of Judge Judy. She has been waiting her entire life for this exact assignment. And somewhere during all of this, Urzila (who I think I would date if I was gay) is opening the mail and occasionally saying in that glorious Urzila accent, “What the fuck is THIS account?”

Because here is the real problem with remaking Sleeping With the Enemy in 2026.

Martin does not need to find Laura’s wedding ring in the toilet.

HE HAS FIND MY IPHONE.

There’s Apple Family. The toll tag. The car app. Google Photos. Shared calendars. Amazon. The pharmacy portal. Health insurance. The bank. The dog’s microchip account. That fucking thermostat app everybody installed in 2019 and forgot existed.

Modern adulthood has created approximately seven hundred tiny electronic doors into our lives, and Jean Smart is shutting every single one before lunch. I trust Jean Smart completely.

Actually, I wish someone had given me Jean Smart.

Sometimes you do not need another person asking how you feel. Sometimes you need a woman in reading glasses to take your phone away from you and say, “Sweetheart, he is still on your fucking credit card.”

That’s the damn makeover.

And then there is Urzila Carlson.

If you don’t know Urzila Carlson, fix that. She is a South African-born, New Zealand-based comedian with exactly the energy I need here: dry, observant, hilarious and magnificently unimpressed by bullshit. She is the theater stage manager. And Urzila does not travel alone. Somewhere behind her is an apparently endless collection of extremely handy lesbian friends who materialize whenever circumstances require expertise.

Terry knows security cameras. Jo has a locksmith. Mo has tools. Denise knows someone at the courthouse. Jan has an alarming amount of knowledge about outdoor lighting. Sandy technically wasn’t invited, but Sandy is here now and nobody is brave enough to ask her to leave.

They drive Subaru Outbacks. Possibly several Subaru Outbacks. No one does informal female security better than a group of women who are also lesbians.

Martin, sweetheart, you are FUCKED.

One afternoon everybody is sitting around Ben’s house when Urzila looks casually out the window.

“That bloke’s been past three times.”

Nobody else has noticed.

“What bloke?”

Urzila looks back at them, solemnly.

“Exactly.”

She already has the license plate. Terry is checking the cameras. Jo is on the phone with the locksmith. Someone has moved an Outback behind Martin’s rental car in a manner that may or may not technically constitute parking. Nobody asks.

This is what I want around Laura. Not people who make her submit fourteen exhibits and an appellate brief before they will entertain the possibility that something might be wrong.

Fabulous people who say, “I believe you. What do you need?”

Now, Martin.

Martin needs to be hotter. Stay with me.

My Martin is Dan Stevens, and yes, this creates some complications for me personally because he is my hall pass (did I mention that? Dan, DM me.) but that is precisely why he works.

The abusive husband should not walk onscreen looking like a man who has bodies under the shed. He should be DELIGHTFUL. Handsome. Smart. Successful. Funny. A little older than Laura. Enough older that when they met, he already had the money and confidence and knew how everything was “supposed” to be done.

He makes an excellent martini. He remembers birthdays. He knows the waiter’s name. He stacks chairs after the fundraiser. He brings an excellent bottle of wine when he comes to dinner.

Everybody likes Martin. Maybe everybody loves Martin.

When Laura finally tells someone what happens at home, I want the response to be:

“Martin?”

A pause.

“Your Martin?”

YES, CAROL (you bitch). MY MARTIN.

Everybody else sees Dan Stevens, (sigh, that voice), smiling charmingly over a glass of wine. Laura knows what happens when the front door closes. That is far more frightening. Because the scariest version of this man is not somebody who advertises what he is. It is somebody everyone else experiences as charming, thoughtful, competent and wonderful.

She is the only one who knows the other version.

I am not the monster. The cans stay.

Obviously the cans stay. And the towels stay.

In fact, I want MORE towels. Towels and an apocalypse pantry with even more freaky cans. Although I feel like in 2026 we’d be into mason jars with pickled items.

Because Martin’s obsession with the towels and the cans should not simply communicate, “Wow, this guy really likes a tidy house.” Laura is hypercompetent because she has spent years becoming an expert in another human being’s moods.

The soup cans are not scary (unless they are bulging and that means botulism, folks–fun medical fact for you. Now back to the story). The fact that Laura’s nervous system has memorized the soup cans is scary. And I think the original movie understood that better than I gave it credit for.

Helen Mirren would like a word.

Now, Laura’s mother.

In the original, Laura’s mother is blind and has had a stroke, so Martin more or less uses her as another breadcrumb on his hunt for Laura. Absolutely fucking not. My mother is Helen Mirren.

Martin walks into her room thinking he has the advantage because she cannot see him.

Sir. Have you learned NOTHING from Little House on the Prairie?

Every child of the seventies and eighties knows that once television makes someone blind, their other senses become approximately 400 percent more powerful. Helen hears the shoes. Then she smells the cologne. She knows. Because she is also a capital-M Mom Mom, and Mom Moms can identify a child’s dangerous boyfriend from three rooms away based entirely on atmospheric pressure.

Martin sits beside her and starts doing that creepy soft-voice thing. Helen smiles.

She reaches toward him. He leans in.

And she punches him squarely in the nuts.

Hard.

“Stay away from my daughter.”

Thank you, Helen.

You may return to being fabulous.

Leaving is not the ending.

This is the biggest thing I want to change. The original treats escaping as the grand finish line. New town. New hair. New guy. And, again, I love the hair. But new hair does not make a new life.

It is a fantastic start. The actual story starts afterward.

That is the movie I want.

And I do not want Laura to turn into Superwoman. Quite the opposite. I want her to remain completely human. Sometimes she is terrified. Sometimes she is furious. Sometimes she sleeps twelve hours. Or farts. Sometimes she laughs so hard with Marcello (let’s just rename that character to Marcello) that for five minutes she forgets any of this exists.

Sometimes Jean Smart starts explaining another financial thing and Laura holds up her hand and says, “I physically cannot learn one more fucking thing today.”

Sometimes Urzila feeds her. Sometimes she wakes up with a rhinestone stuck to her cheek and no memory of how it got there. Sometimes she needs 2% lactose-free milk.

Because one of the strangest things about living through something enormous is that regular life has absolutely no respect for the occasion. There is still laundry. The kitchen still gets dirty. Someone needs groceries. The cat will still shit somewhere completely inexplicable.

Apparently, psychological thrillers forget that we also must do household maintenance.

And yes, Martin eventually finds her.

It is still Sleeping With the Enemy. Dan Stevens has to show up eventually.

But Martin expects to find the Laura he left behind. Isolated. Terrified. Monitoring his every move.

Instead, Urzila clocked his rental car yesterday. Jean Smart already has the attorney on speakerphone. Terry has checked the security cameras. Jo changed the locks. Denise has documented everything, and Sandy is doing something around the side of the house that frankly I have decided not to investigate.

The Outbacks have been strategically positioned.

And Marcello has activated what can only be described as the Gay Community Theater Emergency Response System.

GCTERS.

No judging. It is midnight. Not every acronym can spell some symbolic word. Feel free to try.

Suddenly there are nine people in the house. Someone brought a vegetable lasagna with a tarragon-bechamel sauce. Someone has bolt cutters. Somebody else has a cordless drill. I still have no idea why the drill keeps appearing, but it is now part of the ensemble cast and apparently has representation.

And for the first time, Martin realizes something he had never planned for.

Laura is not alone.

Maybe that was always his greatest power.

Not that he was stronger.

Not that he had more money.

Not even that he frightened her.

He had convinced her that she was alone.

Now she knows she isn’t.

And BOOM. THAT is my ending.

I tolerate the original Sleeping With the Enemy. Dammit, I watched the whole thing again, while performing a running commentary on how 90s movies haven’t aged well to my 13-year-old who played Roblox the whole time.

So apparently I am now going to start redoing all of Hollywood.

You have been warned.

Next week, I will be correcting another disaster from the movies we grew up with. No offense to Nancy Price, who wrote the original Sleeping With the Enemy novel. I’m sure she’s lovely. This is between me and Hollywood.

There are SO MANY movies sitting there innocently right now, having absolutely no idea what is about to happen to them. But for Laura, I am done. I do not want her rewarded with another man. I want her rewarded with Laura.

And a checking account Martin cannot fucking touch.

Laura does not need a boyfriend.

Or a penis.

Laura needs infrastructure.

And for the love of God, stop fucking with her canned goods.

P.S.

If you like crazy potential redos of the originals, stories that take something familiar and ask, Okay, but what if the women got to do this differently?, you may want to check out my latest novel.

It comes out October 6.

Apparently taking the stories we were given, shaking them vigorously and seeing what falls out is kind of my thing.