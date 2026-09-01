Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

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Doug Bristol's avatar
Doug Bristol
5d

LO-RAAAAAAAAAAA

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Rayna Alsberg's avatar
Rayna Alsberg
2d

OK, I don't recognize half of your cast, and I WAS a little skeptical about Matthew Crawley as the abusive husband. I mean, the worst thing he ever did was go and get killed in a low speed car crash and abandon his family to pursue (he thinks) fat stacks of cash in Hollywood. But Helen Mirren IS The Queen, and Jean Smart DOES just have to show up. So you got me. 💯 You fixed it. Bravo 👏🏽.

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