I have apparently appointed myself Head of Hollywood Corrections, and after fixing Sleeping With the Enemy, I went looking for my next victim.

There was really only one place to go.

Fatal Attraction.

The movie that permanently gave an entire generation of men a handy little phrase for any woman who became inconveniently emotional after sleeping with them:

Bunny boiler.

Think about that for a second.

In case you need a small reminder, Michael Douglas plays Dan Gallagher, a married man with a wife and a child who meets hottie mctottie Alex Forrest, sleeps with her while his family is out of town, spends an entire weekend with her, and then is SHOCKED when the experience does not disappear neatly into whatever little drawer he apparently keeps his gym socks and his marital fidelity. And yes, Michael Douglas’s jaw deserves separate billing in this movie. That thing could slice a Thanksgiving turkey.

Alex becomes unhinged. Absolutely. I am not going to sit here in 2026 and argue that boiling someone’s daughter’s rabbit is simply an unusually passionate attachment style.

The bunny did nothing. The bunny is innocent. The bunny lives in my remake.

I imagine the 1987 Hollywood meeting went something like this:

EXECUTIVE #1: Okay, we have a married man who has an affair.

EXECUTIVE #2: Obviously sympathetic.

EXECUTIVE #1: The woman he sleeps with becomes emotionally unstable and starts stalking him.

EXECUTIVE #2: Terrifying.

EXECUTIVE #1: Should we examine why this enormously successful adult woman has apparently gone from cocktails to homicide in approximately seventy-two hours?

EXECUTIVE #2: Bunny?

EXECUTIVE #1: Genius.

And everyone went to Spago.

No. Just no. Again.

And because this has apparently become my hobby, I also have actors.

THE RE-CASTING

Rége-Jean Page is Dan.

This is perfect because Dan needs to be handsome enough that you understand the first bad decision while still wanting to yell at the screen for the next two hours. Rége-Jean can walk into a room, smile, and instantly convince everyone that he is charming, reasonable and probably incapable of making catastrophically stupid decisions with his pecker.

Which is precisely the problem.

Rebecca Ferguson is Alex.

She can be elegant, sexy, brilliant, wounded and genuinely frightening without ever turning into Crazy Lady With Wild Eyes. I need us to understand why Dan risks everything for her, but more importantly, I need us to like Alex before the wheels come off.

Lupita Nyong’o is Beth.

Because Beth deserves to be magnificent. She gets to be funny. Stylish. Successful. Warm with her daughter. Sharp as hell. And Lupita can communicate an entire paragraph with one silent look, which is going to become extremely useful when Dan starts explaining himself.

Alex gets TWO friends: Ali Wong and Awkwafina.

Why these women? Because these are the two women I would personally want showing up at my apartment if I were in the middle of making truly catastrophic life choices.

And it’s my remake, so there we are.

And Dan gets Chris Pine as his best friend, which makes me particularly happy because he and Rége-Jean already had that ridiculous chemistry in Dungeons & Dragons. Chris’s entire job here is to listen to Dan’s increasingly creative explanations and refuse to help him turn any of them into innocence.

I feel better already.

First, Dan is not the victim of his own penis.

This is the first thing I am fixing.

Dan does not “accidentally” have an affair. You can accidentally send an email to the wrong person. You can accidentally buy cilantro instead of parsley. You can accidentally walk into the wrong bathroom. You do not accidentally spend an entire weekend having sex with a woman while your wife and daughter are away.

There are multiple decision points involved. Several of them require removing clothing.

Rége-Dan can still be charming. In fact, he has to be charming. He is successful, funny, attractive, a good father in many ways, and he probably genuinely loves Beth. He also possesses the breathtaking confidence of a man who believes his marriage can remain completely untouched by something he has personally decided does not count.

That is his flaw. He is not secretly evil. That is wayyyyyyy too easy.

He is entitled.

Dan assumes the affair belongs entirely to him. He gets to decide when it starts, what it means and when it ends. Then Alex does not agree to those terms, and suddenly he behaves as though she has violated a contract she was never actually given.

Dude. You spent the weekend with her. You talked. You had sex. You created intimacy. You acted intimate. And then apparently expected to leave behind a little hotel mint and disappear.

I need Dan to sit with that.

Alex does not become Crazy Alex in twelve minutes.

This is probably the most needed repair.

Alex Forrest should be smart as hell. Successful. Funny. Independent. She has a real life before Dan wanders into it with that handsome married-man energy.

Maybe she has recently come through a shitty divorce. Maybe she is tired of being the woman everybody assumes is fine because she has a great job, a great apartment and the correct shoes. Maybe she wants children. Maybe she doesn’t. Maybe she has absolutely no idea.

The point is that Alex exists before Dan.

And she has friends. Ali and Awkwafina already know her. They know what she orders, what she hates, who she dated last year, the name of the coworker she cannot stand, and exactly how many glasses of wine mean she is about to make a questionable decision involving either a man or online shopping.

So when Alex starts spiraling, somebody actually notices.

“I’m calling him.”

Ali holds out her hand.

“No. You need electrolytes and noodles.”

Awkwafina has found a picture of Dan.

“Okay, but he is ridiculously handsome.”

Ali looks at her.

“That is irrelevant.”

“I did not say it was relevant. I said look at him.”

Fair.

And because it’s Rége-Jean Page here, it is TOTALLY FAIR.

Eventually Alex gets the phone back because no intervention system is perfect and delivers the immortal line that absolutely stays and slays:

“I’m not gonna be ignored, Dan!”

Ali holds out her hand again.

“Phone.”

Because Alex’s friends can believe she is hurt without pretending that hurt is an all-access pass to Dan’s phone, house, wife, child or eventually rabbit.

This is friendship.

Beth gets to be a fucking person.

This may be my favorite change.

The original gives us one of Hollywood’s favorite female binaries. Beth is the Good Woman. Alex is the Bad Woman. Wife versus mistress. Mother versus sexual woman. Domestic versus dangerous.

Nope.

Lupita’s Beth has a life. She has friends. She has work. She has opinions. She is sharp and really fucking funny because I refuse to waste Lupita Nyong’o by making her stand around in tasteful sweaters waiting for her husband to finish having a plot.

Maybe Dan has spent years quietly assuming that because Beth is his wife and the mother of his child, she is also the permanent infrastructure supporting his life.

Then Dan finally tells her about Alex.

Eventually Beth understands that Alex may actually be dangerous. But Dan does not get to leap directly from I cheated on you to we must now unite against my stalker.

Absolutely not.

“She is stalking me.”

“Call the police.”

“I need you to understand…”

“I understand perfectly.”

“She is threatening this family.”

“And you are sleeping in the guest room.”

This is where Lupita simply looks at him.

And Rége-Jean Page understands that perhaps being gorgeous is not going to solve this one.

Both things can be true. Alex can be behaving dangerously, and Dan can still be responsible for blowing a hole through his marriage.

I refuse to let an escalating external threat magically launder the affair.

Also, Beth and Alex are not fighting over Dan.

This matters.

At no point do I want the underlying question to become: Which woman gets the man?

Nobody gets Dan because Dan is not a carnival prize. Beth is deciding whether she even wants him anymore. Alex needs to get very, very far away from him. And Dan is standing in the middle of the movie gradually discovering that both women have entire internal lives that do not actually revolve around him.

Welcome to character development, Dan.

There will be snacks.

Dan also gets one friend with boundaries.

I am an equal-opportunity fixer. Dan calls Chris Pine and explains what happened.

“Did you tell her you loved her?”

“No.”

“Did you tell her your marriage was unhappy?”

Dan hesitates.

“Not exactly.”

Chris looks at him.

“What does ‘not exactly’ mean?”

“I may have said things were complicated.”

Now comes the Chris Pine face. You know the one.

“So your defense is that you never technically lied?”

“Yes.”

Chris nods slowly.

“Bold.”

Dan looks annoyed.

“What?”

“Nothing. I’m just trying to figure out whether you want advice or an alibi.”

And that is Chris Pine’s entire function in this movie. He will not be helping Dan turn bullshit into innocence. Chris is trying to eat.

And yes, the bunny scene stays.

As I said in my last Hollywood correction, I am not the monster.

The bunny stays. The BOILING does not.

By this point Alex has crossed from heartbreak into something far more serious. She is furious. Humiliated. Obsessed. She is clinging to the idea that if she can somehow force Dan to acknowledge what happened between them, the horrible thing happening inside her will settle down.

It won’t.

Alex goes to the Gallagher house. She sees the rabbit. She picks up said rabbit. Then somewhere behind her comes a voice.

“Alex.”

She freezes. Ali Wong is standing in the doorway. Awkwafina is behind her. Awkwafina looks at Alex. Looks at the rabbit. Looks at Ali. We’re directing a lot of meaningful looks in this scene, if you hadn’t gathered.

“Okay, so I feel like we have skipped several normal stages of heartbreak.”

Ali does not move.

“Put the rabbit down.”

Alex starts crying.

“You don’t understand.”

“I understand plenty.”

Awkwafina points at the bunny.

“What I do not understand is why Kevin is involved.”

“His name is Whitey.”

“I don’t give a shit what his name is. His name is Kevin now. Put Kevin down.”

Alex is not okay. Not “women are crazy after sex” not okay. Actually not okay. Her friends see it. They do not leave, but they also do not excuse it. Ali takes Kevin. Awkwafina gets Alex into the car. The bunny survives.And Alex gets help.

Because perhaps, just perhaps, a woman experiencing a genuine mental-health crisis might need something more useful than being transformed into a cultural punchline for the next forty years.

To be clear, Alex is still scary.

I am not turning her into Saint Alex of Manhattan. It is still Fatal Attraction.

She crosses lines. She frightens people. She becomes obsessed with the idea that if Dan will just acknowledge her, apologize correctly, explain himself, love her, whatever, then everything inside her will settle down.

It won’t.

Understanding Alex is not the same thing as absolving Alex.

Alex is responsible for what she does. Dan is responsible for what he does. Beth is responsible for absolutely none of this shit.

Apparently this is my radical Hollywood proposal: women can be complicated without being either saints or monsters.

And I am fixing the ending.

There will be no enormous Good Wife versus Bad Mistress death match.

I do not need Beth symbolically defeating Sexual Female Chaos so the nuclear family can be restored and everybody can go back to brunch.

That is sooooo 1987.

Alex gets help. Ali and Awkwafina get her to a hospital. The police are involved because, yes, she has crossed legal lines. She gets treatment.

Nobody dies.

The immediate danger ends.

Then there is quiet.

Dan comes home. Beth is sitting at the kitchen table. And because Dan is still fucking Dan, he thinks they made it. He looks around the house and lets out this enormous breath.

“It’s over.”

Beth looks at him.

“Yes.”

Dan smiles.

Then he sees her face.

Oh.

She does not mean Alex.

CUT TO BLACK.

THAT is my ending.

The bunny lives. Alex lives. Beth gets an actual story arc. And Dan Gallagher discovers something substantially more frightening than being attacked in a bathtub.

Consequences.

Actually… No.

I need one more scene.

Ali and Awkwafina are leaving the hospital. Awkwafina is carrying the rabbit. Ali looks at her.

“You are not keeping that rabbit.”

“I saved his life.”

“We saved his life.”

“He chose me.”

“He is a rabbit.”

Kevin looks up at Awkwafina.

She looks back at Ali.

“See? Bonded.”

Ali keeps walking.

“You’re paying for the hay.”

Fine.

She keeps the bunny.

NOW cut to black.

Okay, Hollywood. Who’s next?

Apparently I’m doing this now.

So... WHAT MOVIE SHOULD I FIX NEXT?

Pretty in Pink? 9½ Weeks? Thelma & Louise? Working Girl? Indecent Proposal? Runaway Bride?

Or give me something I haven’t thought of.

What beloved, ridiculous, deeply flawed movie deserves a modern rewrite?

Pop your answer below. And PLEASE feel free to argue with my casting. Tell me who I got wrong. Tell me who you’d cast instead. Tell me why Duckie deserved Andie and Blaine was, in fact, a major appliance.

I have apparently appointed myself Head of Hollywood Corrections, but this is an unelected position and I welcome dissent.

Especially if you think you can improve upon Rége-Jean Page.

You’re wrong, obviously.

But I welcome the attempt.

And speaking of women getting to rewrite the story...

My new novel, Are You There God? It’s Me, Menopause, comes out October 6.

If you like stories that take something familiar and ask, Okay, but what if the women got to do this differently?, I wrote you an entire book.

And I’m taking it on the road.

Book-tour dates, cities, tickets and assorted opportunities to come yell about movies with me in person are at menopause.live.