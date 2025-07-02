You know that saying about how Ginger Rogers did everything Fred Astaire did—except backwards and in heels?

That’s what being an introvert on a book tour feels like.

Only with more deodorant. LOTS more.

I’ve survived officer boot camp, medical residency, and the birth of two children (one in the blistering Texas October, which is just rude)—but my Quickies book tour nearly knocked me out like a cheap Chardonnay and a folding chair. Six cities in less than two weeks? Next time, I’m sending the audiobook narrator in a wig (oh shit, that was me also).

And here’s the kicker: I’m an extroverted introvert. That rare breed who can sparkle at parties, lead a room, tell a dirty joke at a bookstore event—and then crawl into bed like a Victorian ghost with zero battery and 18 text messages I’ll never answer.

So if you, dear author/artist/quiet soul with loud ideas, are about to take your show on the road… here are 10 survival strategies for introverts on book tour:

1. Use Downtime as Actual Downtime

You don’t have to say yes to a local podcast, coffee with your college roommate, or that random woman from Facebook who wants “just 10 minutes of your time.”Downtime isn’t a scheduling gap. It’s sacred. Use it to do… nothing. That’s the point.

2. Say No to Small Favors

You are not a human suggestion box. If someone says, “While you’re in town, could you just…?”Say: “Not this trip. I’m maxed.”You’re not being rude. You’re being functional.

3. Celebrate the Unexpected Cancelation

A podcast host ghosted you? An event rescheduled?Cue the inner confetti cannons. A spontaneous nap is a blessing from the scheduling gods.

4. Tell Your People What You Need

Whether it’s your assistant, your publisher, your kid, or your well-meaning friend who wants to “grab drinks”—tell them what your introvert soul requires: Silence. Space. A room with a door that closes.No explanations needed. Say “must. recharge.” in a robot voice. They’ll be stunned by how odd you are and then shake their heads “authors are so weird.” Yes ma’am, we are. And we like it that way.

5. Take a Hot Shower (or Two)

In medical residency, we were taught: a hot shower = 2 hours of sleep.On tour, I use them like emotional reboots.Not metaphorically. Literally. Hot water on skin, repeat as needed. Plus, no one is bugging me in the shower.

6. Build In Buffer Moments

Thirty minutes of Real Housewives, Zillow surfing, or staring at the ceiling like you’re on a Jane Austen fainting couch between events? The stupider and skankier the better. It should be like metaphorical skittles and mountain dew into your pie hole. JUNK FOOD. BUT JUNK REST.Mandatory. Schedule it. Don’t pretend you don’t need it.

7. Eat Dinner in Bed in Your Underwear

Room service + hotel bed + no pants = one of life’s great joys. Everyone who knows me knows this is my go-to when I want to chill. No networking. No mingling. Just you, your fries, and that weird Lifetime movie you would never watch “in the real world.”

8. Name Your Battery Level

My introverted daughter came with me on tour. We had a code:“I’m on low battery.”It meant: Don’t ask me questions. Don’t suggest activities. Just let me be.Highly recommend establishing this with your travel crew.

9. Bring a Slice of Home

I always travel with the Chipotle Wienie—my gray, overstuffed, microfiber neck pillow.It’s shaped like… well, let’s say an extremely relaxed sausage (no judging, please). I don’t always use it. But it’s comforting. It’s familiar. It’s mine.Whatever your version of your “paci” is —bring it.

10. Headphones = “Do Not Disturb” Sign

Even if nothing’s playing. Even if you’re just scrolling aimlessly.Big headphones signal: “This is my cocoon now. Please don’t poke the bear.”Pro tip: noise-canceling mode helps you pretend you’re in a sound bath, not a bustling airport Applebee’s.

A Final Word from One Introvert to Another:

Book tours are magical. And they’re brutal.You’re “on” for hours. You give. You pose. You sparkle. You listen. You sign. You smile until your jaw hurts. Like a literary Miss Texas but shorter and without completely smooth arm pits (hey, we tried, ok?)

But here’s the truth: Introverts actually make great authors on tour.Why?Because we listen deeply.Because we care about meaningful connection over small talk.Because we remember the reader who whispered, “This book made me feel seen.”And because when we’re back in our quiet little hotel room, bra slung across the chair and mascara half-melted—we can finally exhale and realize:

We did it.

(And then immediately think: never again.)

Now you: How do you survive high-energy seasons as an introvert? Drop your best hacks in the comments. I might just pack them for the next leg.