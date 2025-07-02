the best Heather Bartos

the best Heather Bartos

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Schott's avatar
Anna Schott
2d

All I know is, as a writer, I need a lot of downtime to allow for the deep farts... I mean, thoughts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Heather Bartos, MD
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
2d

God this is good. My tour is in October and I’m already trying to get more sleep to pad whatever I lose then. 😂As an extrovert introvert, I too need prefer adore alone time but can still rally with the best of them when necessary. I have a long, wide heat pack I travel with on stressful gigs and ask the hotel if I can get a microwave in my room, and if not, there’s always one somewhere. I call it my Very Hot Friend and he is often closer to me than my own husband. Placed on spine from base of skull to sacrum while reading or watching The Office and I’m in full recharge battery mode.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Bartos
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture