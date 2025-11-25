Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberly Warner's avatar
Kimberly Warner
6d

This is the best shopping guide to date. Keep it real. Keep it simple. And NO ONE can go wrong with a stack of Empress titles! My favorite family go-to the past couple of years is 6 tubs of fancy Portland ice cream, Salt-n-Straw. Their flavors rotate monthly and are inspired by local chefs, ie. they sound horrifying but always deliver. Let’s see…this month’s flavors… “Turkey Stuffing and Cranberry Sauce?” Or “Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream?” Yes please!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Heather Bartos and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Heather Bartos
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture