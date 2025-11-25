Short and sweet this week, loves.

So apparently we’re all boycotting the Big Box stores this week — a mass protest against corporate greed, fast fashion, and the soul-sucking vortex of warehouse lighting.



👏 I’m in. 👏

But also...

I have gifts to buy.

And, inconveniently, this is the only week I’m off.

So here’s my plan: resist the system and still finish my holiday shopping — with my small, sexy list of anti-corporate, pro-delight purchases.

1. Plants, Glorious Plants

Support your local nursery.

Pick something living, breathing, and quietly judging the rest of us.

Aloe vera, pothos, or snake plants — all great for purifying the air and your conscience.

Bonus points if they come in a handmade pot by a local ceramicist who definitely listens to Fleetwood Mac while glazing.

2. Books That Actually Pay a Human Being Somewhere

Visit that small indie bookstore you love but forget exists until you need a last-minute birthday card.

Buy books — the ultimate anti-dumpster gift.

Request your favorites:

Quickies: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife (obviously)

Unfixed by Kimberly Warner

In the Judgment of Others by Eleanor Anstruther

Each sale supports an author who has made approximately $0.13 from their passion project — and a bookseller who can actually recommend something better than TikTok’s latest trauma memoir. (look at all of us in this NYC taxi!

3. Edibles (The Legal Kind… Unless You’re Lucky)

Olive oils, chocolates, teas, fancy coffee beans — consumables are the heroes of holiday gifting.

They delight, they disappear, and no one has to rent a dumpster for them later in life.

(If you live somewhere where other edibles are legal, I salute your freedom.

I, however, live in Texas — land of casseroles and moral panic — so I’ll stick to caramels.)

Bonus Round: Things That Smell Good but Don’t Cost a Soul

Local candles, handmade soaps, small-batch lotions — things that make your home feel cozy and vaguely French.

Final Thought:

Shop small. Buy little.

Gift things that grow, nourish, or get used up — not things that will haunt your attic until your kids have to Swedish-death-clean them in 2050.

Resistance can still be cute, my loves. ✨

Oh, and hey…gift a woman my substack. I promise you’ll never have to throw me away.