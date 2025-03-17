Playback speed
How Disney Destroyed Menopause: The Hidden Narratives in Pop Culture

January 29, 2024
Heather Bartos, MD
Mar 17, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

For decades, Disney has shaped our cultural narratives about youth, beauty, and power. But what happens when we outgrow the princess phase? In this deep dive, Dr. Heather Bartos unpacks the subliminal messages that have been woven into our favorite childhood stories—messages that villainize older women and erase positive menopausal role models.

From the …

Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos
Authors
Heather Bartos, MD