How Disney Destroyed Menopause: The Hidden Narratives in Pop Culture
January 29, 2024
For decades, Disney has shaped our cultural narratives about youth, beauty, and power.
But what happens when we outgrow the princess phase? In this deep dive, Dr. Heather Bartos unpacks the subliminal messages that have been woven into our favorite childhood stories—messages that villainize older women and erase positive menopausal role models.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Midlife, Unzipped with Dr. Heather Bartos to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.