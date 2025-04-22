This week, I stood in a sea of black t-shirts, devil horns, and middle-aged fist pumps at AC/DC’s POWER UP concert. Angus Young? 70 years old. Brian Johnson? 77.

And these legends wailed. For almost three hours. Sweat. Swagger. Solos that cracked open the sky.

At some point I stopped headbanging long enough to have a realization:

I don’t just want to listen to them. I want to be them.

I want to be Angus Young in a schoolboy outfit at 70, running full-tilt with zero Fs.

I want to be Stevie Nicks twirling in chiffon, like a mystical forest witch channeling otherworldly power. (76)

I want to be Ann Wilson belting out Barracuda like it’s a battle cry. (74)

I want to be Ruth Bader Ginsburg lifting weights and dissenting into her 80s. (RIP, Righteous Ruth!)

Because—as Queen Stevie once said:

"If you can’t rock ’n’ roll, you’re old."

And here’s the thing:

You don’t have to be a literal rock star to be a rock star.

Rock Isn’t Just Music. It’s a Mindset.

When I first introduced the concept of Menopause Rocks, a woman looked at me and said:

“Oh, honey. You spelled ‘sucks’ wrong.” 😑

And that? That’s what’s wrong with the whole damn narrative.

We’ve been told midlife = decline. Menopause = silence. Aging = irrelevance.

But rock and roll? Rock says hell no.

Rock disrupts.

Rock questions.

Rock reinvents.

It shreds the rules and spits out the patriarchy in a blaze of eyeliner and feedback.

And if there’s any life stage that deserves that kind of rebellion? It’s this one.

Why Western Women Dread Menopause (and Why We Shouldn't)

We’re conditioned from an early age to fear the end of fertility—as if it’s the end of usefulness.

We’re taught that the hot flashes, the mood swings, the weight gain… are shameful.

We whisper about it in hushed tones like it’s a dirty word.

But did you know that in many cultures, menopausal women are considered wise women?

Spiritual leaders? Elders of power?

In the West, we just get... jokes about vaginal dryness and soy milk.

But what if we ditched that narrative?

What if we looked at this moment—when our bodies stop making life for others—and saw it as the start of making a life for ourselves?

That’s what I saw on that stage.

Rockstars in their 70s—not winding down, but plugging in.

And I thought, Damn right. That’s how I’m going out. With a power chord and a punchline.

If You Wanna Rock (Your Midlife), Here’s What I Know:

Don’t let anyone tell you what your body “should” be doing.

Don’t apologize for being loud, or tired, or weepy, or horny.

Don’t quiet down.

Don’t fade out.

And most of all…

You don’t have to "age gracefully."

You can rage beautifully instead.





So next time someone says, “Ugh, I’m going through menopause,”

You look ’em dead in the eye and say:

“No, babe. We’re shredding our guitar solo.”

🎸🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸 🎸

And for those about to (menopause) rock… I salute you.

Want a little extra inspiration for your own setlist?

Check out Quickies: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife.

It’s not just a book—it’s a backstage pass to your next era.

Because menopause doesn’t suck.

It shreds.

“A woman’s place is in control.” – Pat Benatar

