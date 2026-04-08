Heathering the Storm: The Letter G
We’ve arrived at the letter G.
G is for:
Garden
Grief
Grace
Ground
Gift
Ghost
Growth
Gravity
Goodbye
Glow
This week’s Gateless prompt:
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Write about something that grows.
It might be a plant, a relationship, a child, a wound, a hope, or a version of yourself.
What changed over time?
What did it need in order to grow?
What surprised you most about the process?
Write for 10–15 minutes without stopping.
No editing. No polishing. Just keep your hand moving.
A gentle reminder of the Gateless guidelines
Write fast and without stopping.
Don’t edit while you write.
Don’t judge your work.
Let the writing surprise you.
Follow the energy, not the grammar.
If you choose to share your writing in the comments, you’re welcome to read and respond to others as well.
When responding:
Be kind.
Be specific about what moved you.
Reflect back what you noticed or felt.
No critiques, corrections, or advice—just witnessing.
This is a space for honest words, not perfect ones.
Xoxo,
Heather
Heathering the storm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When I went to Australia after my son had died, after I had buried him in a plot in the cemetery in Bellingham, WA, where he started his business, after I had traveled across the world to his vineyard in McLaren Vale to stay in his house, to prepare for the memorial with his Aussie friends, after the manager of the vineyard and dear friend Jock had hesitated before we went into the small ranch house where my son had lived and worked and gazed out at the land and sea, after Jock said, “This will be hard,” I stood alone in my son’s closet. There on the floor were his tennis shoes, the Tretorns that my father wore: I remembered how a brand new racket lay on the floor in his home, how his blood where he had fallen lay at the top of the stairs in that home in Bellingham by the sea, how like my father he was, how he couldn’t stand loud crowds, how when he was barely two and I took him to the people-heavy Memorial Day pool party, how light he was in my arms, how he clung to me, began to cry, how I knew that I must take him home and did. Tretorns, the simple ones, with no stripes, a flat blonde slim tennis shoe lay there on the floor in his closet, the perfume of memory in his shirts above the shoes, in the house I would never enter again after my daughter sold it, the shoes I will never wear because the memory of being lay in the ground unbearably heavy, so unlike the shoes that on their feet flew like wind on the court like wind-blown hair on a fair woman’s head, a slight, swift woman passing me by, like time, like memory that calls me in the night, like nothing I have known and all that I have known.