G is for:

Garden

Grief

Grace

Ground

Gift

Ghost

Growth

Gravity

Goodbye

Glow

This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about something that grows.



It might be a plant, a relationship, a child, a wound, a hope, or a version of yourself.

What changed over time?

What did it need in order to grow?

What surprised you most about the process?

Write for 10–15 minutes without stopping.

No editing. No polishing. Just keep your hand moving.

A gentle reminder of the Gateless guidelines

Write fast and without stopping.

Don’t edit while you write.

Don’t judge your work.

Let the writing surprise you.

Follow the energy, not the grammar.

If you choose to share your writing in the comments, you’re welcome to read and respond to others as well.

When responding:

Be kind.

Be specific about what moved you.

Reflect back what you noticed or felt.

No critiques, corrections, or advice—just witnessing.

This is a space for honest words, not perfect ones.

Xoxo,

Heather