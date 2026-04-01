F is for:

Fire

Fear

Freedom

Family

Flight

Failure

Forgiveness

Fracture

Future

Fuel

This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about a fire.

It could be a literal one, or something that burned through your life—

a passion, an argument, a desire, a loss, a turning point.

What did the fire take?

What did it leave behind?

Are there still embers?

Write for 10–15 minutes without stopping.

No editing. No polishing. Just keep your hand moving.

A gentle reminder of the Gateless guidelines

Write fast and without stopping.

Don’t edit while you write.

Don’t judge your work.

Let the writing surprise you.

Follow the energy, not the grammar.

If you choose to share your writing in the comments, you’re welcome to read and respond to others as well.

When responding:

Be kind.

Be specific about what moved you.

Reflect back what you noticed or felt.

No critiques, corrections, or advice—just witnessing.

This is a space for honest words, not perfect ones.

—Heather