Heathering the Storm: The Letter E
We’ve arrived at the letter E.
E is for:
Edge
Enough
Escape
Embrace
Ending
Energy
Echo
Ember
Expectation
Ease
This week’s Gateless prompt:
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Write about an edge.
A moment when you felt close to something—
a decision, a change, a truth, a goodbye.
What kind of edge was it?
Did you step forward, step back, or stay exactly where you were?
What did that edge teach you?
Write for 10–15 minutes without stopping.
No editing. No polishing. Just keep your hand moving.
A gentle reminder of the Gateless guidelines
Write fast and without stopping.
Don’t edit while you write.
Don’t judge your work.
Let the writing surprise you.
Follow the energy, not the grammar.
If you choose to share your writing in the comments, you’re welcome to read and respond to others as well.
When responding:
Be kind.
Be specific about what moved you.
Reflect back what you noticed or felt.
No critiques, corrections, or advice—just witnessing.
This is a space for honest words, not perfect ones.
—Heather
Heathering the storm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.