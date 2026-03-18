Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

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Good Humor by CK Steefel's avatar
Good Humor by CK Steefel
Mar 19

Nice. Thx. 🙏🏻

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Susan Campbell's avatar
Susan Campbell
Mar 18

As always, just the nudge I need to put my computer away and get out my journal (and rainbow Gellyroll moonlight pens). Thank you 🧡

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