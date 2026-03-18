D is for:

Door

Desire

Disappointment

Detour

Daughter

Dream

Doubt

Devotion

Departure

Dawn

This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about a door.

It can be a real one or a metaphorical one.

A door you closed.

A door you walked through.

A door you were afraid to open.

Or one that opened for you when you weren’t expecting it.

Where were you?

What was on the other side?

What part of you crossed the threshold?

Write for 10–15 minutes without stopping.

No editing. No polishing. Just keep your hand moving.

A gentle reminder of the Gateless guidelines

Write fast and without stopping.

Don’t edit while you write.

Don’t judge your work.

Let the writing surprise you.

Follow the energy, not the grammar.

If you choose to share your writing in the comments, you’re welcome to read and respond to others as well.

When responding: