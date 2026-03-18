Heathering the Storm: The Letter D
We’ve arrived at the letter D.
D is for:
Door
Desire
Disappointment
Detour
Daughter
Dream
Doubt
Devotion
Departure
Dawn
This week’s Gateless prompt:
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Write about a door.
It can be a real one or a metaphorical one.
A door you closed.
A door you walked through.
A door you were afraid to open.
Or one that opened for you when you weren’t expecting it.
Where were you?
What was on the other side?
What part of you crossed the threshold?
Write for 10–15 minutes without stopping.
No editing. No polishing. Just keep your hand moving.
A gentle reminder of the Gateless guidelines
Write fast and without stopping.
Don’t edit while you write.
Don’t judge your work.
Let the writing surprise you.
Follow the energy, not the grammar.
If you choose to share your writing in the comments, you’re welcome to read and respond to others as well.
When responding:
Be kind.
Be specific about what moved you.
Reflect back what you noticed or felt.
No critiques, corrections, or advice—just witnessing.
Heathering the storm is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nice. Thx. 🙏🏻
As always, just the nudge I need to put my computer away and get out my journal (and rainbow Gellyroll moonlight pens). Thank you 🧡