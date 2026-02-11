Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Campbell's avatar
Susan Campbell
4d

These prompts are incredibly helpful.🩷 I'm so tired some days that I can't even think of things to write about; that's why I am so grateful for your Substack. (I'm also like the cow flying through the air right now 🫠)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Heather Bartos · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture