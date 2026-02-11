Heathering the Storm: The Letter C
Gateless Writing for the Weather We’re In
Lately, life has felt a bit like standing in an EF-4 tornado—paperwork, travel, parenting logistics, and the quiet rearranging that happens after something in your world changes shape.
(that’s me right now, the cow being slung across the highway).
I keep thinking I should write something wise or beautifully composed here, but the truth is I’m tired. Sleep has been uneven. My body reminds me I’m not twenty-five anymore. Most days, I’m just keeping the household running and the people I love steady.
The novel is still moving forward, somehow. So am I.
This is just a small dispatch to say: I’m here. Not polished, not profound—just present. And sometimes, in midlife, that’s the bravest place to stand.
Yet the writing continues and so, my dearest lovelies…
We’ve arrived at the letter C.
C is for:
Change
Courage
Comfort
Chaos
Crone
Clarity
Crossing
Calling
Collapse
Creation
This week’s Gateless prompt:
Write about a moment when something in your life cracked open.
Not necessarily a dramatic event—just a shift. A realization. A quiet turning point.
Where were you?
What did you notice first?
What changed after that moment?
Write for 20 minutes without stopping.
No editing. No judging. Just the truth of the moment.
If you feel like sharing, I’d love to hear what surfaced for you.
These prompts are incredibly helpful.🩷 I'm so tired some days that I can't even think of things to write about; that's why I am so grateful for your Substack. (I'm also like the cow flying through the air right now 🫠)