Lately, life has felt a bit like standing in an EF-4 tornado—paperwork, travel, parenting logistics, and the quiet rearranging that happens after something in your world changes shape.

(that’s me right now, the cow being slung across the highway).

I keep thinking I should write something wise or beautifully composed here, but the truth is I’m tired. Sleep has been uneven. My body reminds me I’m not twenty-five anymore. Most days, I’m just keeping the household running and the people I love steady.

The novel is still moving forward, somehow. So am I.

This is just a small dispatch to say: I’m here. Not polished, not profound—just present. And sometimes, in midlife, that’s the bravest place to stand.



Yet the writing continues and so, my dearest lovelies…

We’ve arrived at the letter C .

C is for:

Change

Courage

Comfort

Chaos

Crone

Clarity

Crossing

Calling

Collapse

Creation

This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about a moment when something in your life cracked open.

Not necessarily a dramatic event—just a shift. A realization. A quiet turning point.

Where were you?

What did you notice first?

What changed after that moment?

Write for 20 minutes without stopping.

No editing. No judging. Just the truth of the moment.

If you feel like sharing, I’d love to hear what surfaced for you.