Two weeks ago, we had to call the police because a patient physically assaulted a staff member. Yes. Actual officers came to escort her out of the building. And here’s the kicker: I spent 12 years in the military, and I can honestly say I had an easier time there. At least in the service, you expect combat. In medicine, apparently, we now deserve combat pay.

This week, my nurse got her ass chewed (her words) by not one, but two people who thought we should just…pick up the phone randomly to “check in.” She was told to “go fuck herself,” and that she was “full of shit.” No reason. No symptoms. Just vibes. And when she tried to talk to them? They screamed, they cussed, they melted down like contestants on Real Housewives.

And then there’s the patients who accuse us of being “money-grabbing” because we—brace yourselves. . .require an actual appointment to prescribe their medication. Um, no. That’s not greed. That’s literally how medicine works. You see your provider, we review your labs, your history, your symptoms. . .and then we decide on treatment. That’s called safety, not a shakedown.

What the hell are we living in right now?

Somewhere along the way, medicine got confused with “customer service.” Patients act like:

We should deliver estrogen like DoorDash

Track your hormones like an Amazon package

Provide concierge telepathy to anticipate your every need

Here’s the truth bomb: Healthcare is a partnership, not customer service.

I’ll bring decades of training, compassion, and some damn good prescriptions (I got a bitchin’ peptide cocktail). You bring honesty, respect, and maybe a smile once in a while. That’s how this works best. In partnership.

But if you show up ready to yell, cuss, or (God forbid) throw hands—guess what? You’re out. We’ll send you a nice termination letter, and you can explain your “customer service grievances” to your next provider. I can’t live the second half of my life trying to dig out my Tae Bo VHS to get in shape for a brawl.

Because I can treat hot flashes, mood swings, and cholesterol—but there’s no prescription in my metaphorical black bag for being a dick pickle.

So here’s my plea: act in love if you want love back. We will give it in spades. At the very least, act in basic decency. Because your doctor’s office is not the place for your rage audition.

👉 If you’re ready for midlife medical care that actually sees you (and doesn’t require bitch-slapping your nurse), join us at menopauserocks.com or midlifemenrock.com. Because both men and women deserve to feel good—no, AMAZING— at midlife.

But please—don’t tell us to f*** off. 😉