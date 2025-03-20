I was at a book launch party recently (as one does at the fabulous

pad), celebrating

(Pathological) and

(In the Judgment of Others), when Sarah said something that stuck with me.

She talked about recovering from mental illness and how, in the process, she "lost" friends—because she no longer fit inside the world they had built.

And immediately, a woman in the audience chimed in, agreeing.

And immediately, I thought of you. Me. Us.

I totally agree with these women. Because this doesn’t just happen in mental health. It happens all the hell over our lives:

When we lose weight.

When we get sick.

When we have kids (or don’t).

When we grow the eff up.

What If "Losing" Isn't a Loss, But an Ascension?

Because here’s the thing: we’re not just losing people, places, and identities in midlife. We’re shedding skins.

- The friend who loved you until you started setting boundaries? Shed it.

- The career that almost worked, but left you half-dead inside? Shed it.

- The need to be agreeable, palatable, and “nice” at all times? Oh honey, BURN IT. 🔥

And sure, it hurts when our old world doesn’t fit anymore. But what if we flipped it? What if we saw this as exactly what’s supposed to happen?

Because aren’t we supposed to ascend in this life?

Physically.

Emotionally.

Spiritually.

And isn’t it normal that not everyone gets to come along for the ride?

The Science of Letting Go (Without Feeling Like a Monster)

Now, I could’ve been a psychiatrist in another life. (Literally. My second choice after OB/GYN residency was psychiatry, and I had the greatest attending, Dr. Octavio Pinell, who made mental health feel like an art, not just a science.)

And the thing about the mind, much like the menopausal body, is that growth isn’t always visible. You can’t always cut it, scan it, biopsy it. But it’s happening nonetheless.

Science tells us that "moving on" is actually good for us. It keeps the brain flexible, prevents stagnation, and allows for reinvention.

Psychology tells us that resilience is a muscle—one that needs regular workouts, like deadlifting your entire emotional history and deciding which parts still serve you.

Neuroscience tells us that uncertainty is scary AF. But it’s also where breakthroughs happen.

And yet? Society still makes us feel weird, cold, or selfish for moving on.



What If We Normalized Moving On? And Moving Up?

I moved six times before 6th grade, so I know a little something about reinventing yourself on the fly.

And in my college application, my greatest flex wasn’t a perfect GPA—it was resilience.

So why are we still acting like letting go is a deficiency, instead of a superpower?

Maybe we should start celebrating this. Make it a rite of passage. A badge of honor.

Like:

✔️ “Oh, you outgrew your entire social circle and had to start over? ICONIC.”

✔️ “Oh, you walked away from a ‘good’ situation because your soul said no? BADASS.”

✔️ “Oh, you redefined your entire identity at 50+? GIVE THIS WOMAN A CROWN.”

Let’s Talk About This Live!

If you’re in the process of shedding (or are standing at the edge, afraid to jump), come join me for a Substack Live with Executive HR Coach Jennifer Thornton on March 26 at 7:30 PM CDT.

We’ll be talking Growth Mindset at Midlife—aka, how to keep evolving even when life wants you to stay put.

💥 Join us here somehow. Not really sure how this all works yet. But I’ll be there!





Oh, and About That Whole “Pornographic” Book Thing…

Apparently, the distributors are "reconsidering" their stance that Quickies is pornographic.

To which I say: No sh*t, Enola Holmes.

And yet…we may just thank them for their vote of no confidence and pass.

Why?

Because we don’t wait for permission.

Because we don’t play by old rules.

Because maybe the next big move is even bigger than they can imagine.

Order your copy here and support midlife peddlers of smut!



