Here’s the thing: emotional constipation is real. Midlife is not short on feelings, but somehow we still manage to keep most of them locked up tighter than your teenage son’s bedroom door. Why? Because we’re thinking. All. The. Time.

We’ve over-intellectualized our emotions. We’ve spreadsheeted them. Filed them in the cloud. Talked about them in Slack channels. But actual crying? We forgot how.

So here’s your Miralax-for-the-soul plan: put “Feel Feelings” on your damn to-do list. You schedule oil changes and colonoscopies—your emotional release deserves the same priority.

If you’ve been holding in your feelings like a woman holding in a fart at a board meeting—this one’s for you. Below: the ultimate list of TV episodes and movies that will emotionally decimate you in the best, sobbiest, most cathartic way.

That’s why I give you the ultimate prescription-strength emotional laxative below:

Gen X Tearjerkers: Your Emotional Unclogging Starter Pack

Certified Cry-Inducers (aka “We dare you not to ugly sob”)

Steel Magnolias – Shelby. The salon. “My colors are blush and bashful.”

Fried Green Tomatoes – Towanda! Friendship. Grief. Food fights and found family. (my personal fave)

Beaches – The original friendship heartbreak.

Terms of Endearment – Shirley MacLaine’s pain med scene alone earns this a permanent spot. GIVE MY DAUGHTER THE PAIN MEDICINE!

My Girl – “He can’t see without his glasses!” will wreck you.

The Joy Luck Club – Mother-daughter feels. It hits deep.

TV Episodes That Left Us Devastated in Pajamas

ER – Dr. Green’s Death – Ukeleles. Hawaii. Regret. Cue weeping.

Parenthood – Zeke’s arc – Get tissues and brace yourself.

Grey’s Anatomy – Pick an episode. Cry. Repeat.

The Wonder Years – Finale – Kevin + Winnie = not endgame.

This Is Us – Crockpot betrayal + fatherly love = emotional ambush.

Under-the-Radar But Devastating

Stepmom – Susan Sarandon + Julia Roberts = guaranteed sobs.

A League of Their Own – “There’s no crying in baseball” is a LIE. Marla Hooch is pretty!

The Color Purple – Visceral. Brilliant. Devastating.

The Bridges of Madison County – That truck door scene, though.

Nostalgia Grief (aka “Crying Because It Meant Something”)

Now and Then – That final song? Cue emotional collapse.

Little Women (1994) – Beth. Piano. That scarf.

Dead Poets Society – “Oh Captain, my Captain.”

E.T. – He came back. But you’ll never recover.

and one of my personal favorites, “Glory,” which I watched in officer training believe it or not (imagine 32 naval officers all stifling back sobs). “Who will carry the flag if this man falls?”—I’m not crying, Oh hell yeah, I’m crying.

Crying: The DIY Emotional Detox

Block off time. Put it on your Google Calendar. Seriously. Pick a title above and let it wreck you. Get the good Puffs, the ones with lotion. You’ll need it. You can pre-prep with a little aquaphor on the nostrils. Cry like no one’s watching (unless it’s Steve, then cry harder). Hydrate, snack, and remind yourself: you’re not a failure. You’re just a little crispy. Aftercare: And when you’re ready for your rebound? Cue the laughter, the sass, and the sexiness.

What tear-inducers have I missed that resonate with you???

This concludes your emotional cleanse. Go hydrate, touch grass, or text the group chat.



