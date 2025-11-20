I am embarrassed to say this — truly — but I had to order a dumpster this week.

And no, that’s not a euphemism for anything.

(Although… maybe it could be? Emotional dumpster fire, party of one?)

Anyway. There’s now a large metal box of shame sitting in my driveway.

The Backlog of Bulk Trash (and Other Existential Piles)

We have accumulated so much stuff over the years that our monthly bulk-trash pickup has basically ghosted us.

There’s a nine-month waitlist.

Just for us.

Nine months. You can literally grow a human faster than you can get our broken patio chairs picked up.

And I swear I’m constantly donating, repurposing, and re-homing perfectly good things. But then I went into the attic. And the barn. And I thought:

“Wow. That’s… a lot of shit.”

Swedish Death Cleaning, American Edition

I’ve tried the whole Swedish Death Cleaning thing — you know, decluttering so your family doesn’t have to deal with your stuff when you die?

Yeah, I had to modify it.

Because at some point I just throw up my hands and yell, “IT ALL MUST GO!”

And the next thing I know, I’m left with a single Christmas ornament, one sweater, and a pillow. That’s it.

Meanwhile, my mom thinks the Swedish death-cleaning concept is blasphemy.

She believes everything must stay — because you never know when you’ll need a decorative candle from 1984.

So where’s the sweet spot between “I might need that someday” and “I live out of a single drawer”?

The Garage Sale: Self-Torture in Broad Daylight

At one point, I decided we should have a garage sale.

You know — the middle-class ritual of putting all your junk on the lawn so strangers can haggle over your self-worth.

After sorting through half the garage, I realized someone was going to die over this project.

Probably my husband. Because he just puts his hands on his hips and shakes his head. You know that pose that middle-aged white men do. Not helpful, Dave.

The Salvation Army Got Judgy

And have you noticed that the Salvation Army has become super picky lately?

Like, “Oh, this chair has a nearly invisible scratch? No thank you.”

Excuse me, sir. That chair lived a good, honest life in my own home until you showed up.

Judgment noted.

The Dumpster of Doom (and Liberation)

Since bulk trash was no longer an option — unless we wanted a 12-month rollout plan — I gave in.

We rented a dumpster.

And honestly? It was both mortifying and weirdly thrilling.

There’s something about physically tossing your baggage — the literal, not metaphorical kind — that feels holy.

Sure, I apologized to the earth and atmosphere for what I was about to do.

But also… I could breathe again.

The New Rules of Stuff

From this point forward, I’m on a no-buy cleanse — with a few important exceptions:

Plants. They’re good for the earth and my mental health.

Tea. Because I still don’t know what rooibos actually is, but I’m determined to find out.

Books. Obviously. I’ll read them, then pass them along like sacred texts.

Maybe kittens.

Or Highland cows. (Fine. Probably not. But never say never.)

Dumpster, Heal Thyself

So yes. I’ve admitted it, trashed it, and tried to move on.

There’s still a twinge of guilt — but maybe that’s the price of finally letting go.

If nothing else, I’ve taught my teenagers how not to accumulate crap. Well, I’ve tried to.

Next up: Mom’s house.

Mother’s Day project, perhaps?

“Hey Mom, I’m here to help you unload your stuff — dumpster’s out back! I threw Dave in it.”

She’s going to love that.

What’s hiding in your attic?



A treadmill? A box of 90s candles? Emotional baggage in a Rubbermaid tote?

Tell me in the comments.



And if you need a healthier way to purge your soul, might I recommend the literary equivalent of a spring clean?

📘 Quickies: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife

Guaranteed to clear emotional clutter — no dumpster required.