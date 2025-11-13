This month, I initiated a device detox because apparently self-inflicted suffering is part of my wellness plan.

It was simple: all phones and iPads go into a basket in the kitchen at 7:00 p.m. sharp.

They stay there until morning.

This was part them, part me, because I’ll admit it—I was becoming a dopamine junkie. My FYP was a full buffet of plant-care videos, fluffy Highland cows (I’d like six for Christmas, thanks), relationship coaches with ring lights, and—because I clicked ONE LINK—college prep content for my 15-year-old.

College prep, by the way, has become a full-contact sport. When I applied, it was:

Fill out the form.

Write a sad essay about your character.

Wait six months for a thin envelope.

Now? It’s color-coded spreadsheets, “teen branding,” and $900 application camps. (and I’ll need to sign up for another damn course —see last week’s substack on that!)

The Plan

I made a basket.

A cute one.

Labeled it in bubble letters (Gen X aesthetic, baby) with a sign that said:

“Devices go here at 1900!”

Because I’m still a military girl at heart.

Then I briefed the troops separately:

My 13-year-old son: “This will be so fun! We can read and play games and be healthier.”

He gleefully saluted. “Yay Mama!”

My 15-year-old daughter: “We need to do this so we don’t get brain rot, savvy?”

Her reply: “Is this mandatory-ah?”

What is that little “ah” they add to everything? Like a sarcastic exhale wrapped in a vowel. I seethed. “It is now.”

Week 1:

We argued about whether music counts as “device time.”

I replaced phones with old-school alarm clocks.

They tried to negotiate AirPods.

“Still a device,” I said. “It’s doing something to your brain.” (Unsure what, but unwilling to die on that hill yet.)

In my mind, I pictured us sitting around the fire, drinking tea, playing Sorry! and laughing like a Hallmark movie.

Reality? By the end of week one, I was the one feeling sorry.

Week 2:

We’ve hit cruising altitude at 35,000 feet.

There’s turbulence, but we’re stable.

I caved to holiday movies and “family Xbox night” (don’t judge, I’m deadly at Mortal Kombat).

My meditation app is still trapped in the kitchen, but honestly—so is my sanity, and she’s thriving.

Why Detox at All?

Because I’m saving the food detox for January 2 (duh—it’s the holidays).

And because I wanted to see what life looked like without a screen attached to every hand.

If it’s this easy for me to spiral into doomscrolling, imagine what it’s like for them.

I never played my Atari for sixteen hours straight—mostly because the Indiana Jones game was so pixelated the whip looked like a drunken staircase made of Legos.

Stats That Will Ruin Your Day

The average American checks their phone 144 times a day.

Teenagers spend over 8 hours daily on screens.

67% of adults admit to “phantom vibrations.” (Me, every time my bra strap shifts.)

Studies now show screen fatigue can reduce focus, sleep quality, and empathy—basically, the Big Three of being human.

Even Substack Notes—my beloved, chaotic playground of writers and overthinkers—might be rewiring our patience. I adore them, but lately, I crave long-form again. Something with…paragraphs.

Coming Soon: January Detox, Round Two

Next up? Gut health cleanse.

My chicken-nugget-loving teenager may finally revolt.

The PS5 might make a brief reappearance just to drown out the complaints.

Because let’s be real—the hardest detox isn’t from sugar, caffeine, or screens.

It’s from everyone bitching about your detox.

Your Turn:

What are you detoxing from this month?

Your phone? Your ex? The group text that won’t die?

Tell me in the comments.

And if you need a little re-tox for your soul…



👉 Quickies: 100 Little Lessons for Living Sexily Ever After in Midlife is the only kind of binge I recommend this holiday season.



And stay tuned for my upcoming fictional sequel-adjacent to Judy Blume’s beloved classic… Are you there God, it’s me, Menopause, coming out May 2026!



It makes the perfect holiday gift. No screen time limits required.