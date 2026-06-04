And we’re back! Ready for some more writing? Of course you are, you incredible, inspiring, inimitable being! Let’s do this:

I is for:

Identity

Instinct

Invisible

Intuition

In-between

Impact

Isolation

Impatience

Invitation

Ignition

Jeez, I forget how INTERESTING the letter I really is (see what i did there?)

This week’s Gateless prompt:

Write about who you are becoming.

Not who you were.

Not who you’re expected to be.

The version of you that’s forming now.

What feels unfamiliar?

What feels quietly true?

Write without stopping.

20 minutes. No editing. Just throw those words on the page. Share if you’d like some Gateless feedback love, love!

Midlife has a way of rearranging identity in ways we didn’t plan.

That thread runs through Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause — the question of who we are when the old version no longer fits. Here’s a sneak peek:





Preorder here!

Whew, that felt good to share! My debut novel comes out this fall- but you can already preorder it via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, the usual…

And this is the kind of book you share with you friends—

I am giving away FIVE SIGNED GALLEYS!!! Just share this page with your TWAT group (don’t know what I mean? Keep reading along with me ;)

Much love, loves—letter J is next week!

xoxoxox

Oh, and let’s not forget our little Quickies! now in it’s 3rd printing!!! It’s a great graduation gift, summer beach read (like this gorgeous gal)…

Have you had not your quickie yet? Oh honey—order here!