Heathering the storm

Heathering the storm

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Jess Mujica's avatar
Jess Mujica
1d

Can't wait to get my pre-order book!

Great chapter to highlight.

Oof trying on swimsuits. I just went through that fun torture last month.

At least this time I didnt get stuck in one.

Yes, to the point where I was sweating and felt like I needed to dislocate something to get it off.

Sweating and removing a tight swim top goes how you think.

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2 replies by Heather J Robertson and others
Susan Campbell's avatar
Susan Campbell
2d

Thank you for the reminder that the letter "I" doesn't always have to mean irritable. I just preordered you book - cannot wait to read it! It's possible I've already pre-ordered and forgot; isn't brain fog fun?!

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2 replies by Heather J Robertson and others
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