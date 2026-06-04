Continuing our Gateless writing: The LETTER I
A much forgotten letter but...she cute!
And we’re back! Ready for some more writing? Of course you are, you incredible, inspiring, inimitable being! Let’s do this:
I is for:
Identity
Instinct
Invisible
Intuition
In-between
Impact
Isolation
Impatience
Invitation
Ignition
Jeez, I forget how INTERESTING the letter I really is (see what i did there?)
This week’s Gateless prompt:
Write about who you are becoming.
Not who you were.
Not who you’re expected to be.
The version of you that’s forming now.
What feels unfamiliar?
What feels quietly true?
Write without stopping.
20 minutes. No editing. Just throw those words on the page. Share if you’d like some Gateless feedback love, love!
Midlife has a way of rearranging identity in ways we didn’t plan.
That thread runs through Are You There, God? It’s Me, Menopause — the question of who we are when the old version no longer fits. Here’s a sneak peek:
Whew, that felt good to share! My debut novel comes out this fall- but you can already preorder it via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, the usual…
And this is the kind of book you share with you friends—
I am giving away FIVE SIGNED GALLEYS!!! Just share this page with your TWAT group (don’t know what I mean? Keep reading along with me ;)
Much love, loves—letter J is next week!
xoxoxox
Oh, and let’s not forget our little Quickies! now in it’s 3rd printing!!! It’s a great graduation gift, summer beach read (like this gorgeous gal)…
Have you had not your quickie yet? Oh honey—order here!
Come on in. The coffee's hot, the blanket fort is open, and we're figuring this whole midlife thing out together. Subscribe (free or paid) to get future dispatches delivered straight to your inbox.
Can't wait to get my pre-order book!
Great chapter to highlight.
Oof trying on swimsuits. I just went through that fun torture last month.
At least this time I didnt get stuck in one.
Yes, to the point where I was sweating and felt like I needed to dislocate something to get it off.
Sweating and removing a tight swim top goes how you think.
Thank you for the reminder that the letter "I" doesn't always have to mean irritable. I just preordered you book - cannot wait to read it! It's possible I've already pre-ordered and forgot; isn't brain fog fun?!