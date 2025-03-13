Apparently, science has spoken, and the latest brain-boosting hack is…chewing on wood.

No, I’m not kidding. And I’m not talking about THAT kind of wood. No way. Not here.

According to a new study, chewing on a hard substance like wood can increase levels of glutathione (GSH)—a naturally occurring antioxidant in the brain that helps protect neurons from oxidative stress (aka, the thing slowly wood-chipping away at our cognitive function).

In simple terms? Chewing wood might make us sharper, smarter, and less likely to forget why we walked into a room in the first place.

Wait, Isn’t That What Gum Is For?

Yes, many people chew gum for focus and memory, and science backs that up. Chewing anything gets blood pumping to the brain, which can improve alertness, memory, and overall cognitive function.

In fact, people who have trouble chewing are more likely to experience cognitive decline. (Which I will now be thinking about every time I slurp some soup.)

But here’s the real kicker: Wood is firmer than gum, so theoretically, it could be even better at activating this brain-boosting process.

And since we are primal, powerful, ever-evolving midlife women, why wouldn’t we lean into our natural instincts and gnaw on a stick every now and then?

The Midlife Woman’s Guide to (Responsible) Wood Chewing

Now, as much as I love science-backed ridiculousness, I am aware that casually gnawing on your desk in a meeting might raise a few eyebrows. So let’s approach this strategically.

🔥 Option 1: PetSmart, Here We Come

- There are literal chew toys for dogs made of safe, splinter-free wood. If it's good enough for a golden retriever, why not us?

- Bonus: No weird looks if you just casually chew while reading a book. (Or, okay, fewer weird looks.)

🔥 Option 2: Fancy, Bougie Chewing Sticks

- Amazon and health stores actually sell chewable sticks like licorice root and mastic gum (which people have been using for centuries).

- "Ah yes, this is my artisanal chewing stick, infused with the antioxidants of a thousand mystical fairy forests."

🔥 Option 3: Get Creative (But Maybe Not Too Creative)

- Look, I’m all for embracing nature, but let’s be clear: not all wood is created equal. (that’s what SHE said)

- DO NOT just grab a random tree branch like some kind of unhinged woodland creature.

Final Thoughts (and an Excuse to Swear One More Time)

Listen, if swearing reduces pain and chewing wood boosts cognition, then by my calculations, a woman shouting "Twatwaffle!" while gnawing on a chew toy might just reach peak biohacking status.

So if you need me, I’ll be in the PetSmart chew toy aisle, pondering my next move as a high-functioning, brain-boosted, pain-tolerant midlife woman.

And before you ask—yes, I am 100% serious.

