There are days when I want to dissolve into a vat of queso and disappear.

Days when the world feels like a middle school cafeteria full of loud opinions and bad breath.

Days when I think:

"Why is everyone so hateful and stupid?"

(Yes, I said it. And I know you’ve thought it too.)

This is a dispatch for those days.

A little love letter from inside the emotional panic room we all pretend we don’t need—but definitely do.

Why your brain hurts

Because you care.

You notice things.

You’re awake in a world that’s half-asleep and screaming anyway.

You’re navigating work, family, relationships, aging, hormones, and that deep, gnawing desire to find something meaningful in all of it. Meanwhile, everyone else is rage-posting, side-eying, and aggressively merging without using turn signals.

So yeah. It’s okay if you’re tired.

It’s okay if your brain hurts.

You are not broken.

You are not the problem.

You are just human... and probably overdue for… A BLANKET FORT!!!!

The Blanket Fort Rules

No toxic positivity. ("Just be grateful!" No thanks, Lisa.)

No fixing. Just feeling.

Snacks encouraged.

Pants optional.

You can cry, curse, nap, overanalyze a text, or say absolutely nothing at all.

You are safe here.

Blanket Fort Truth Bombs

You do not need to respond to that text right now. Or ever.

You’re allowed to not want to be around people today. Or tomorrow.

You’re allowed to scream into a pillow and then buy yourself flowers.

You’re allowed to be smart, kind, and thoroughly annoyed with humanity.

What now?

Now?

Now you take a breath.

Drink something warm.

Wrap yourself in something soft.

And stop expecting yourself to save the world today.

This has been your Blanket Fort Dispatch. More to come. Probably after a snack .





And…

if you want more unapologetically midlife comfort (with sass), preorder my new book Quickies—the banned book (because of course it is, how Gen X is that?) that’s already sold out its first printing.

Because deep down, we all want permission to feel good—about ourselves and with ourselves.

This book is your permission slip.